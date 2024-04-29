Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.17% of PPL worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 737,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 76,974 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPL by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,269,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,461,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,268 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

