Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,780 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

