REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

