RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after buying an additional 969,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,964,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,786,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.