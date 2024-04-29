RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 6,334 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

