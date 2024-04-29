Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $108.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

MHK stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,197. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

