Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $56,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.42 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

