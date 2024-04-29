Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,845 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $60,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $114.13 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

