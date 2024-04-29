Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $73,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 381,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,192 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

