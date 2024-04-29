Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $67.11 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 51,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $67,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $242.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

