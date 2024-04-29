Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $68.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Kimco Realty worth $68,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after purchasing an additional 344,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,862,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,563,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,639,000 after acquiring an additional 136,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

