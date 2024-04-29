Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $68.53 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $68,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $245.45 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

