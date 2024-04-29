Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,417 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $54,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after purchasing an additional 880,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

