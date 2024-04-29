Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 54,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of BP worth $61,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.72.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

