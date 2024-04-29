Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 79,879 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Workday worth $62,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $107,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,802,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,205,000 after purchasing an additional 326,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $251.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.36. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

