Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Ryanair worth $58,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,375,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

