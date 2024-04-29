Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 510,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,647,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,233,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,961,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:R traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.14. 12,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

