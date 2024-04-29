Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 34.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,298 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

