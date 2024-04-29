Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 178,846 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.48 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

