Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $200,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,764,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,243,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 426,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. The company has a market cap of $266.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

