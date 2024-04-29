Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 25,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

