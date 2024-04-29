Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

PB opened at $63.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

