Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Novavax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Novavax stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.