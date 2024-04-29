Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 10,500 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 24.0% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 25.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

