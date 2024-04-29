Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.13 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

