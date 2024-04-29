Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

