Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

