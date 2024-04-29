Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SOAGY opened at $61.61 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.