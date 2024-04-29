Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is McAdam LLC’s Largest Position

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $162,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,042. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

