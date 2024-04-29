Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. 108,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,464. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

