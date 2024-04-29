Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.19

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

