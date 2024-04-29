Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Increases By 24.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,332,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 583.0 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
AB Volvo (publ) stock remained flat at C$26.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.66. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$30.30.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
