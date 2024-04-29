Short Interest in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Grows By 52.1%

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 474,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $3.44 on Monday. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.31% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

