Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expands By 12.2%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Astra Space Price Performance

ASTR stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

