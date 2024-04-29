Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expands By 12.2%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Astra Space Price Performance
ASTR stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.75.
Astra Space Company Profile
