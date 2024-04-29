Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Increases By 65.1%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cyclo Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises about 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,864.03% and a negative return on equity of 4,506.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.