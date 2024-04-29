Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Expands By 71.9%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,131.0 days.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
NLTBF stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. Nolato AB has a 12-month low of C$3.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.58.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
