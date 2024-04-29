Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Drops By 19.8%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.7 days.
WSP Global Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of WSPOF traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $127.97 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17.
WSP Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.