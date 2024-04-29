Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Drops By 19.8%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.7 days.

WSP Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WSPOF traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $127.97 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

