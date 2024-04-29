Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 24.1%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,343,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 7,041,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZHAOF remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.47.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Featured Articles

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold and silver products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It offers gold bullions under the Zhaojin brand.

