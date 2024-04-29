Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 24.1%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,343,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 7,041,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance
OTCMKTS ZHAOF remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.47.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zhaojin Mining Industry
- About the Markup Calculator
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.