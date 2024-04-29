Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 2,582 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 62.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

