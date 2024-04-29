Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $466.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

