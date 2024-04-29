Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 27,189 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 468.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,517,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,196,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 377,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.63 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

