Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 26,903 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 152.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 288.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 513,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 381,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 186.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 64,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $53.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

