Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.20% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKAG. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 396,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 58,092 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 281,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 60,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

