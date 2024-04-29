Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 22,952 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

