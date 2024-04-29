Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 667.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,147 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,743,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 46,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.85 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

