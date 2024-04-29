Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $892,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $110.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $116.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

