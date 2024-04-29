Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.18% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

