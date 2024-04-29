Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 528.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.20% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 202,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $265.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

