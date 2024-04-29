Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 5,244 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DGT opened at $125.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $128.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

