Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.